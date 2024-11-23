Givati Brigade soldiers, under the command of the IDF's 162nd Division, continue fighting in the Jabaliya area in Gaza.

During the activity, the forces eliminated terrorists, destroyed Hamas terror infrastructure, and located dozens of weapons, including ready-to-launch rockets aimed at Israel.

During one of the searches, the forces identified a sniper who observed the forces from one of the structures in the area. In cooperation with the IAF and with the guidance of the forces on the ground, the terrorist was eliminated.

Engineering troops from the 162nd Division are conducting operations to locate and destroy terrorist infrastructure, booby-trapped structures, and explosive sites in the area.

So far, approximately 300 structures, rigged with hundreds of explosives as ambushes against IDF troops have been located and neutralized.

On the body of one of the terrorists by the IDF, the soldiers located a bag containing an explosive and cameras.