Police on Wednesday morning published footage of a Tuesday operation in which wanted terror suspects were arrested in Qabatiya.

During the operation, which was conducted in cooperation with Border Police, the ISA, and the IDF, the terrorists barricaded themselves in a building, and three terrorists who presented a danger to the officers were eliminated.

Security forces note that the central suspect, who was the target of the arrest operation, has carried out terror attacks in the past, and was intending to carry out an additional terror attack in the immediate future, targeting Israeli citizens.

A force of undercover officers raided the home, and the terrorist then began attempting to escape to a nearby home by means of the roof. At the same time, two additional armed terrorists who had been hiding with him in the home barricaded themselves in the building and began firing at the Israeli forces.

The forces immediately began to use missiles, spray grenades, and live fire, following which the three terrorists were eliminated. Later, military engineers collapsed the structure the terrorists had been in.