Sergeant Ori Nisanovich, aged 21, from Jerusalem, fell in combat, the IDF announced.

Nisanovich served in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Since the start of the war, Israel has lost 795 IDF soldiers.

The Avinoam-Evyatar Yeshiva wrote: "Blessed is the true Judge. The yeshiva announces with deep sorrow the fall of Ori Nisanovich, may G-d avenge his blood, in battle in Lebanon. The funeral will take place tonight at 11:00 p.m. on Mount Herzl. 'And bring him up there for a burnt offering on one of the mountains, of which I will tell you.' (Genesis 22:2)"