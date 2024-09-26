Hezbollah on Thursday morning fired a barrage of missiles towards the northern Israeli city of Akko (Acre) and its environs.

The barrage is Hezbollah's first since just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Akko reports said that 25 rockets were launched, some of which were intercepted. No one was reported injured.

Due to the tensions in the Golan Heights and Kiryat Shmona, residents of these areas were instructed to remain close to their bomb shelters until further notice.

"Following the sirens that sounded in the western Galilee area, approximately 45 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, some of the projectiles were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas," the IDF stated.

"This morning, IAF fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence, continued to strike Hezbollah terror targets in several areas in southern Lebanon. Among the targets struck were Hezbollah military sites, terrorists, and weapons storage facilities.

"In the area of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon, the IAF struck a number of terrorists who were identified in the area.

"IDF is continuing to operate to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure."