In a Friday afternoon operation, the IDF eliminated Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah during an airstrike in Lebanon.

In 1976, at the age of 16, Hassan Nasrallah traveled to Iraq where he met Abbas al-Musawim, who later served as the Secretary-General of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and he joined the Shia Islamic movement, the Dawa Party, many of whose members later joined Hezbollah.

In 1982, he left the Amal Movement and, with the help of other Shia Islamic figures and Iranian support, established the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in which he obtained a senior position among Hezbollah’s founders. Shortly after, he was given responsibility for the Beqaa area, at just 22 years old.

In 1985, he was appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Beirut Council, one of the three branches of the organization at that time, and quickly became the organization's military leader in the city. Additionally, he served as a member of Hezbollah's Political Bureau.

In 1987, he was appointed Head of the Operational Executive Council of the organization, and became a member of Hezbollah's Supreme Council. Following the elimination of Hezbollah leader Abbas Musawi, Nasrallah was appointed to replace him at just 32 years old, and has since served as the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

During his 32 years as Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah was responsible for the murder of numerous Israeli civilians and soldiers, planning and executing thousands of terrorist actions against Israeli citizens and others around the world. He served as the central decision-maker of all strategic decisions within the terrorist organization.