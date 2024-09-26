The IDF on Thursday struck key infrastructure used for transferring weapons between Lebanon and Syria, a military statement read.

"A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck infrastructure along the Syria-Lebanon border used by Hezbollah to transfer weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which the terrorist organization used against Israeli civilians," the IDF reported.

"The IDF will continue to strike and act against the Hezbollah terrorist organization's attempts to arm itself and transfer weapons into Lebanon from Syrian territory."

"The IDF is continuing to operate to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure."

Earlier this month, Israel succeeded in infiltrating a Syrian missile manufacturing facility, removing equipment and documents, and booby-trapping the facility, Greek researcher and analyst Eva J. Koulouriotis said, quoting a "security source."

According to the source, Israeli forces "succeeded in entering a facility for missile manufacturing in Syria, taking a haul, and escaping after they destroyed it," Koulouriotis wrote, noting that the facility is affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Israel did not respond to the report.

According to Koulouriotis, Israeli special forces carried out the operation at the military facility, which is located six kilometers southwest of Masyaf in western Syria. She noted that the operation began with airstrikes , and afterwards the Israeli ground forces entered the facility.

"The raid lasted approximately one hour, during which the forces entered the facility, took documents and other important equipment, and at the end, booby-trapped it from within, with explosives, and escaped after it was destroyed," she added.

She stressed that the ballistic missiles and UAVs intended for both Hezbollah and the Syrian army are manufactured in the facility.

According to The New York Times, the site was a "center of weapons research and development, aided by Syria’s ally Iran." Activities at the site included "chemical, biological and potentially nuclear weapons as well as missiles used by Hezbollah."