In anticipation of talks for a temporary ceasefire on the northern border, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to tone down the attacks in Lebanon, as reported on Thursday morning by Channel 12 News.

The Lebanese television channel MTV reported that diplomatic efforts are progressing and a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel is expected very soon.

The report follows the announcement by Sky News, on behalf of senior US officials that negotiations for a temporary ceasefire with Hezbollah is expected in the coming hours.

"The ceasefire will be for 21 days along the blue line (the line between Israel and Lebanon)," the officials said. "During these 21 days, the parties will conduct negotiations towards a possible solution to the conflict that has been going on since Hezbollah launched an attack on October 8 and to reach an overall agreement along the blue line that will allow residents to return to their homes in both Lebanon and Israel.

"The ceasefire will be for 21 days, along the blue line (the border between Israel and Lebanon)," the officials said. "During this time, the parties will hold negotiations towards a possible solution to the conflict that has been going on since Hezbollah launched an attack on October 8, with the intention of reaching an overall agreement along the blue line that will allow residents to return to their homes in both Lebanon and Israel."

The officials clarified that this is an agreement only for the northern region, and is not related to the Gaza Strip, but according to them, this may facilitate progress on the Gaza issue.

"The ceasefire deal will buy some time and space to try to promote a settlement in the Gaza Strip, similar to the hostages deal we were talking about," said an American official.

Sky News also reported that in the event of signing an agreement, Hezbollah itself would not be a signatory to the agreement, but the US officials said that the Lebanese government would coordinate the signing with Hezbollah.