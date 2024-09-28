In his first statement after the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, accused that, "the Zionists have learned nothing from their war in Gaza."

Khamenei clarified that Iran stands alongside Hezbollah, and that "the fate of the region will be determined by the force of resistance." According to him, "the Zionists are too small to significantly harm the strong structure of Hezbollah. Lebanon will make the enemy regret."

According to an earlier report by the Reuters news agency, sources familiar with the matter said that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, "was moved to a safe place with enhanced security measures."

They said this shortly after the IDF confirmed that Hezbollah's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters yesterday in the Dahiya district of Beirut.