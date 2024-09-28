The IDF on Saturday announced that it called up three reserve battalions.

"In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF is calling up three reserve battalions for operational activities and to strengthen the defense in the Central Command," an IDF statement read.

On Saturday night, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called a situational assessment on the expansion of IDF activities in northern Israel. The assessment is still ongoing.

The briefing is attended by the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Head of the Operations Directorate, and Head of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate.

On Friday, the IDF confirmed an earlier reserve call-up, stating: "As part of increasing the level of readiness in the northern arena, two reserve brigades have been mobilized for combat as part of the northern campaign in recent days."

"After carrying out operational duties along the northern border during the war, the 6th and 228th Reserve Brigades, and several additional reserve battalions, were mobilized to enable combat efforts to continue, target Hezbollah's military capabilities, and create the conditions for residents of northern Israel to return safely to their homes.

"With the mobilization of the reserve brigades, emergency storage units were opened, and logistical equipment and combat gear were distributed to the reserve soldiers by the Technological and Logistics Unit in the Northern Command."