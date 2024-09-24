Dozens of IDF fighter jets took off on Monday evening for another wave of strikes deep in Lebanese territory against Hezbollah terrorist targets.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that in recent hours, Air Force fighter jets under the direction of the Northern Command and the Intelligence Directorate, struck hundreds of targets, including launchers, headquarters and military buildings of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in several areas in Lebanon.

The statement also said that over the past day, hundreds of fighter jets of the Israel Air Force attacked about 1,600 terrorist targets belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and in the Beqaa area, deep in Lebanese territory, in several waves of strikes.

Officials in Lebanon said 492 people were killed in IDF strikes throughout the country in the last day and that 1,645 were injured.

IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi announced on Monday evening that the name of the operation in the northern arena is: "Northern Arrows".

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the IDF conducted an air strike in Beirut which was an attempt to eliminate senior Hezbollah official Ali Karaki, commander of the terrorist organization's southern command.

Karaki was supposed to replace Ibrahim Aqil as the head of Hezbollah's operations division after Aqil was eliminated, together with the commanders of the Radwan Force, in a Beirut basement on Friday.

Sky News Arabic reported that Karaki was indeed killed in the strike, which consisted of six missiles that struck the building in which he was staying. Hezbollah denied the reports and insisted that Karaki is “fine”.