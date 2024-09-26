The IDF confirmed on Thursday evening that in an airstrike on the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, IAF fighter jets eliminated Muhammad Hussein Srour, the commander of Hezbollah's aerial unit.

"The terrorist advanced, directed, and commanded over many aerial terror frameworks including drone, cruise missile, and UAV attacks on the Israeli home front. In the past years, he was one of the leaders of projects to manufacture UAVs in Lebanon and founded explosive UAV and reconnaissance sites in Lebanon, some of which were located under civilian buildings in Beirut and other areas," the IDF stated.

Srour joined the organization in the 80s and held a variety of positions, including as a commander in the Aziz surface-to-air missile unit and the Radwan Force, and a Hezbollah representative to Yemen on matters of the Houthi terror organization's aerial array.

During the current war, he oversaw launches of attack UAVs at Israel intending to harm civilians and IDF forces.