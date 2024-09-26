Minister of Defense Gallant approved on Thursday the continued offensive actions by the IDF on the northern front together with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Operations Directorate Chief Oded Basyuk, and Intelligence Directorate Chief Shlomi Binder.

The four also watched the precise strike on Hezbollah targets in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut.

“I met today with the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Head of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, and Head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate to approve planned operations in the northern arena," Gallant stated.

"We are continuing our sequence of operations - eliminating Hezbollah terrorists, dismantling Hezbollah’s offensive infrastructure, and destroying rockets and missiles.

"We have additional missions to complete in order to ensure the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes. We will continue throwing Hezbollah off balance and deepening their loss,” he added.