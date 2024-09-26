Political analyst Amit Segal on Thursday morning responded to reports that Israel and the Hezbollah terror group are headed towards a three-week ceasefire.

Such a ceasefire would allow Hezbollah to regroup and plan its next moves, losing Israel the advantage gained by the chaos and fear triggered by last week's back-to-back pager and radio explosions, which put 1,500 terrorists out of commission.

In his response, Segal quoted Netanyahu's Wednesday night statements, adding, "Honestly? This shameful and an embarrassment. [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah has been firing at us for his enjoyment for a year. He took just a bit of a hit - and he's already getting three weeks' break."

"You said you would only hold negotiations under fire? Keep your word," he demanded.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Sky News quoted senior US officials as claiming that a temporary ceasefire deal with Hezbollah is expected in the next few hours. The officials added that diplomatic moves behind the scenes have brought the parties closer to an agreement.

"The ceasefire will be for 21 days, along the blue line (the border between Israel and Lebanon)," the officials said. "During this time, the parties will hold negotiations towards a possible solution to the conflict that has been going on since Hezbollah launched an attack on October 8, with the intention of reaching an overall agreement along the blue line that will allow residents to return to their homes in both Lebanon and Israel."

The officials clarified that this is an agreement only for the northern region, and is not related to the Gaza Strip, but according to them, this may facilitate progress on the Gaza issue.

Sky News also reported that in the event of signing an agreement, Hezbollah itself would not be a signatory to the agreement, but the US officials said that the Lebanese government would coordinate the signing with Hezbollah.