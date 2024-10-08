Sirens sounded early Tuesday afternoon in Haifa, the "Krayot" towns nearby, and near Akko (Acre), as a massive barrage of missiles was launched from Lebanon towards Israel.

Residents of the Haifa area reported hearing many explosions, and reports were also received regarding rockets which fell into the sea.

Initial reports indicate that rockets from Lebanon fell in five separate areas in the Haifa area. Thus far, there have been no reports of injuries.

Reports said that a total of 100 rockets were launched in the barrage, and that the IAF is now striking in Beirut, Lebanon, in retaliation for the launches.

The IDF later clarified: "Following the sirens that sounded between 12:11 and 12:15 in the areas of the Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, and Haifa Bay, approximately 85 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Interceptors were launched toward the projectiles. The details are under review."

"A short while ago, the IDF conducted strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut."

The IDF added: "The majority of the projectiles were intercepted by the IAF Aerial Defense Array. Multiple fallen projectiles were identified in the area. There are no changes to the Home Front Command defensive guidelines."

Following the second wave of sirens, which sounded half an hour later, the IDF said, "Approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. A number of projectiles were intercepted. Fallen projectiles were identified in the area."