The IDF announced that following the sirens that sounded between 4:06 and 4:08 pm in the Upper Galilee area, approximately 40 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. A number of projectiles were intercepted, others were identified as impacting in the area.

There are no reports of injuries from the latest Hezbollah barrage as of press time.

Over the past day, IDF fighter jets struck dozens of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon. Among the targets struck were terror sites, terrorist cells, launchers that were ready to fire toward Israeli territory, including the launcher that fired toward the area of Akko earlier today, and weapons storage facilities in the areas of Zibqin, Tebnine, Kfarchouba, Deyrintar, and Seddiqine in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF is continuing to operate to degrade and dismantle Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure," the IDF stated.

Shortly after 3 pm, the IDF confirmed that it was carrying out precise strikes in Beirut. The strikes reportedly targeted the commander of Hezbollah's aerial unit.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had issued orders to tone down attacks in Lebanon in preparation for talks on a temporary ceasefire on the northern border.

The Prime Minister's Office later denied that Netanyahu had agreed in principle to a 21-day ceasefire proposed by the US and France.