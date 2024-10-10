The Hezbollah terror group on Thursday launched a single rocket from Lebanon towards northern Samaria.

The rocket fell in an open area near Jenin, and did not cause injuries or damage.

The IDF explained that no siren had sounded, as per protocol.

Jenin is considered a terror hub, and in recent months, IDF forces have carried out a number of counterterror operations in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city.

Last year, a failed rocket launch attempt was carried out in the area of the Menashe Regional Brigade.

The rocket launch attempt was carried out by the Al-Ayyash Battalion terror group, which claimed it had successfully launched a Qassam 1 rocket towards the town of Shaked in northern Samaria.

IDF soldiers located the improvised rocket and launcher remnants. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel are at the scene in order to examine the presence of explosives.

The remnants were transferred to security forces for further processing.

A month prior, the terror group fired a rocket towards an Israeli town in northern Israel.