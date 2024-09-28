The IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Ali Ismail, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Missile Unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy, terrorist Hussein Ahmad Ismail, the IDF confirmed Saturday.

Additional Hezbollah commanders and operatives were eliminated alongside them.

Muhammad Ali Ismail was responsible for directing numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel, including the firing of rockets toward Israeli territory and the launch of a surface-to-surface missile toward central Israel on Wednesday.

This follows the elimination of the terrorist Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, Head of Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force, as well as other senior commanders of this unit.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and to strike and eliminate senior Hezbollah terrorists," an IDF statement stressed.