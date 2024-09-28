On Friday night, following IDF intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Muhammad Fahd, Head of the Hamas terrorist network in southern Syria.

Ahmad Muhammad Fahd was responsible for carrying out terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel from the area of southern Syria, including firing projectiles toward the Golan Heights area.

Fahd "was eliminated while planning to carry out an imminent terror attack," the IDF noted, adding, "The IDF is continuing to operate to eliminate Hamas terrorists, wherever they might be."

Also on Friday, the IDF eliminated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and several other Hezbollah commanders, in a strike in Beirut.

"Following precise intelligence from the IDF and Israeli security establishment, IAF fighter jets conducted a targeted strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which was located underground embedded under a residential building in the area of Dahieh in Beirut," the IDF report said. "The strike was conducted while Hezbollah’s senior chain of command were operating from the headquarters and advancing terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel."