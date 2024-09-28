A long-range missile was launched from Lebanon Saturday night towards Maaleh Adumim and the Binyamin Region.

According to reports, a home in the Binyamin-area town of Mitzpe Hagit sustained a direct hit.

Firefighting teams have been called to extinguish a number of fires which broke out in open areas near Ma'ale Mikhmas, due to falling shrapnel from the missile's interception.

Hezbollah is believed to possess 5,000 such missiles.

"Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Judea and Samaria, one projectile launch was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF confirmed. "The fallen projectile was identified in the area of Mitzpe Hagit."

"Israeli Fire and Rescue services are currently operating to extinguish fires caused by the fallen projectile in the area."