On Saturday afternoon, sirens sounded in central Israel after the Yemeni Houthi rebel group launched a missile towards Israel.

The surface-to-surface missile was intercepted by the "Hetz" missile defense system before it reached Israeli territory.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed: "A short while ago, sirens were sounded in central Israel as a result of a missile launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory. It was intercepted outside of Israel's borders."

The IDF early Saturday morning confirmed that a surface-to-surface missile was fired from Lebanese territory and fell in an open area in central Israel.

"A short while ago, a surface-to-surface missile was fired from Lebanese territory and fell in an open area in central Israel," the IDF said. "No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. The details of the incident are under review."

Later on Saturday morning, the IDF reported: "Following the sirens that sounded between 9:35 and 9:36 in the areas of Ha'amakim and the Central, Upper and Western Galilee, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory."