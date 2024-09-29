IAF fighter jets struck over ten targets on Sunday afternoon in Yemen.

Al Hadath reports that the IDF struck the Al Hudaydah power station, airport, and port, which was attacked during Operation Outstretched Arm.

The strikes come after the Houthis launched three ballistic missiles over the past two weeks at central Israel and the Coastal Plain.

In July, IDF fighter jets struck 12 Houthi military targets in the Al Hudaydah port.

Arab media reported that the strike was conducted by Israeli fighter jets on oil refineries, the Ras Katib power station, and other targets near the port.