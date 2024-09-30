The Israeli Air Force's refueling aircraft have operated in all arenas in the war, providing fighter jets with flexibility in strikes and aerial operations at any distance.

On Sunday, dozens of IAF aircraft—including fighter jets and refueling aircraft—conducted strikes on military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the areas of Ras Isa and Hudaydah in Yemen, including power plants and a seaport that are used by the Houthis to import oil for military purposes.

On Sunday, the IDF confirmed that during an extensive, intelligence-based aerial operation, dozens of IAF aircraft—including fighter jets, mid-air refueling aircraft, and intelligence aircraft struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist rebels in the Ras Isa and Hudaydah areas of Yemen.

The targets included power plants and a seaport used to import oil, which was "used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil," the IDF stated.

The IDF noted that the strikes were carried out in response to the recent attacks by the Houthis against the State of Israel.

"Over the past year, the Houthis have been operating under the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel, undermine regional stability, and disrupt global freedom of navigation. The IDF is determined to continue operating at any distance - near or far - against all threats to the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF added.