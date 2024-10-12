IDF forces are operating in a powerful and targeted fashion against Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

The forces eliminated 50 terrorists in close-quarters combat, guided by the IAF. In air and artillery strikes, they destroyed over 200 Hezbollah terror targets.

The forces located underground tunnel shafts, dozens of terror infrastructure where weapons, rocket launchers, antitank missiles, and mortars were stored, many of which were aimed towards Israeli towns and the forces operating in the area.

Some of the weapons found Credit: IDF spokesperson

The forces also located equipment, weapons, and ammunition belonging to Hezbollah terrorists.

The IAF struck in southern Lebanon, as well as deep within Lebanese territory, destroying dozens for rocket launchers and surface-to-surface missiles, most of which were used to fire towards Israeli territory over the weekend.

In addition, the IAF struck underground infrastructure on the Lebanon-Syria border, where Hezbollah weapons were stored.

Parallel to this, the IDF operated throughout Gaza, destroying terror infrastructure and eliminating dozens of terrorists.

In Jabaliya, forces from the IDF's 162nd Division eliminated over 20 terrorists in the past day, using tank fire and in close-quarters combat and IAF strikes. The forces have thus far eliminated around 200 terrorists in operations in the area.

In central Gaza, forces from the IDF's Division 252 eliminated a number of terror cells, including terrorists occupied in launching antitank missiles towards IDF forces. In Rafah, forces from the Gaza Division eliminated a number of terrorists operating to attack the forces.

Over the weekend, the IAF attacked approximately 280 terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon and the Hamas terror group in Gaza, including underground infrastructure, weapons storehouses, military command centers, terror cells, and additional military infrastructure.