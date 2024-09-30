The IDF on Monday morning reported that the Navy successfully intercepted a UAV crossing into Israel's economic waters near northern Israel.

"No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the IDF stressed.

According to Al Hadath, the UAV, which is believed to have been launched from Lebanon, was en route to Israel's Karish gas rig.

On Sunday night, the IDF struck dozens of launchers and structures in Beqaa, Lebanon, where weapons were stored.

Israeli fighter planes also struck in various areas in southern Lebanon, targeting military structures which served the Hezbollah terror group in terror activities against Israel.