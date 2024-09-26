Hamas has agreed to allow Fatah to manage the "civil leadership of Gaza" after the war with Israel ends, Al Arabiya reported.

Fatah is the political party to which Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas belongs; it has officially condemned terrorism but in practice, several of its police officers are also terrorists, the group has proudly claimed responsibility for terror attacks, and both Fatah and Abbas himself have encouraged terrorism; Abbas also pays salaries to terrorists and has stressed that these payments are of paramount importance and take precedence over the PA's needs.

Fatah ruled Gaza until Hamas took over in a bloody coup in 2007.

Now, according to a source in Hamas, the two warring factions have agreed to reconcile, and a meeting will take place next week. The report added that as part of the agreement, Hamas has agreed to cede control of Gaza's crossings to Fatah.

Previous reports said that Mohammad Yusuf Dahlan, a senior Fatah terrorist, would be the ruler of Gaza after the war.

However, Dahlan himself has said multiple times that he has no intention of ruling Gaza. In an interview with Sky News Arabic, he said, "I clarified more than once my refusal to accept upon myself any security, ministerial, or operational position, and I call to create a realistic international work plan that can be implemented and which will lead to the creation of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."