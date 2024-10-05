IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday night gave a press briefing, reporting on the events of the Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) holiday and the following Shabbat (Sabbath).

"Throughout the holiday and even now, our soldiers continue to operate in Lebanon," Hagari began. "The soldiers of the 98th and 36th Divisions are operating in the thicketed and urban terrain, locating and continuing to dismantle Hezbollah's weapons and terrorist infrastructure in the villages, the same villages from which Hezbollah was preparing to attack northern communities on the day of command."

"So far, our troops have dismantled over two thousand Hezbollah targets, including military structures, weapons, and underground terrorist infrastructure of the organization."

Hagari noted that among the operations conducted was the destruction of a 250-meter-long terror tunnel planned for use in an invasion into northern Israel. The tunnel is located less than one kilometer from the border.

The tunnel included "a kitchenette and rooms, enabling extended stays for Hezbollah terrorists underground, terrorist combat packs and weapons of the Radwan Forces ready for attack, command rooms, fresh food, and electrical and communication infrastructure," he said. "These compounds were intended to be used by Hezbollah terrorists in an attack on the communities of the Galilee. This tunnel did not cross into our territory, and yesterday we destroyed it."

He stressed, "The Hezbollah terrorist organization has invested great efforts and resources in placing its weapons underground and inside civilian buildings. We are currently working determinedly to destroy them in order to allow the residents of the north to return to their homes in safety. We are pushing Hezbollah northward. Some of the terrorists have fled, and some are being eliminated in close-quarters combat with our soldiers."

Though Israel has eliminated around 440 terrorists from the ground and the air, 30 of whom are commanders of various ranks, the battle in Lebanon has already carried a heavy price, Hagari added: "Since the operation in southern Lebanon began, we have reported the deaths of nine IDF soldiers in various encounters with terrorists. Yesterday, we announced that two IDF soldiers were killed by the explosion of a UAV that came from Iraq. In the same incident, another 24 soldiers were injured, 21 of them lightly. We are investigating the incident."

"The IDF soldiers who fell in battle sacrificed the most precious thing for the citizens of Israel and their security. We embrace the bereaved families in these difficult hours and will continue to accompany them."

Israel's continued attacks on the flagship Iranian terror project - Hezbollah in Lebanon -"pain Iran's leadership, the same Iranian leadership that committed a grave act by attacking Israel and launching missiles from its territory toward civilian areas in the center and south of the country."

"Due to our defensive capabilities and the responsible behavior of the public, there were no casualties" following Iran's massive missile attack on Israel, he stressed. "There were hits at the Nevatim and Tel Nof Airbases, but they did not damage planes or the operational systems of the IAF. Our readiness remains intact. During and immediately after the attack, IAF jets continued to strike from those airbases in several arenas."

"The way we will respond to this heinous attack will be in a place and time of our choosing, according to the directives of the political echelon."

Israel is also preparing for terror attacks ahead of the one-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023, massacre.

"We are prepared with reinforced forces, assuming that attempts will be made to carry out attacks on the home front around the commemoration day," Hagari said. "We are conducting a continuous situational assessment with other security bodies, and the troops are deployed and ready at a very high level."

Concluding his remarks, he added, "365 days have passed since October 7th. 365 days in which the IDF has been intensely operating in Gaza, Lebanon, Judea and Samaria, and distant arenas. The fighting spirit and perseverance of the IDF soldiers and commanders, in regular, reserve, and permanent service, have led to significant achievements. In our minds are always the hostages who need to return home urgently, our residents still displaced from their homes, the bereaved families, and our wounded, both physically and mentally, paying the heavy price of war. At the one-year mark, we are committed to continuing the fight for them. We will always remember them."