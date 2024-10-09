The IDF distributed flyers in the Al Mawasi, Han Yunis, region of Gaza, with a message to Gazan residents warning them against joining Palestinian terrorist organizations, as well as a message to Hamas leader.

The flyers stated: "The Hamas terrorist activities and your children’s temptation to join its ranks have resulted in many of you losing your most valuable possessions in the past year. Hamas is trying to entice your children to join the terrorist organization for money. Don't you want a better future for your children?"

The flyers that were dropped in Gaza included a message for Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar: 'Sinwar, there is no tunnel too deep. Ask Nasrallah!'

Over the past day it was reported that Sinwar made contact, for the first time in several weeks, with the mediators regarding negotiations for a hostage deal. In recent weeks, the Israeli security establishment has been checking whether Sinwar was hit by IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip.

This morning the Wall Street Journal reported that Sinwar ordered to restart suicide bombings only days after becoming the almost sole leader of the terrorist organization, after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

Only days after Sinwar gave this order, a failed attack took place in Tel Aviv, resulting in a moderate injury to a bystander, when the terrorist from Nablus blew himself up in a relatively empty area, preventing a major disaster.