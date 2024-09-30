Israeli special forces are carrying out targeted raids in southern Lebanon, in preparation for a potential ground incursion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

People familiar with the matter told WSJ that such an incursion could potentially take place "as soon as this week."

The report also said that the raids, which it stressed were "small," focus on "gathering intelligence and probing," and that they include "entering Hezbollah’s tunnels located along the border."

Such raids have occurred both recently and over the course of the past several months, and are part of Israel's efforts to degrade Hezbollah's capabilities.

The sources also stressed to WSJ that the timing of a ground incursion "could change."

It was not clear to WSJ what such an incursion would involve.