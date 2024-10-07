It has been cleared for publication that hostage Idan Shtivi, believed until now to be held alive in Gaza, was in fact murdered on the morning of the October 7, 2023, massacre.

The announcement, made by the Petah Tikva municipality, added that Shtivi's body was kidnapped to Gaza after his murder.

"Until now, we all prayed that Idan was among the living and will return to his family," the city said.

"Unfortunately, the bitter news shattered this hope. Idan is as city resident Inbar Hayman, who was also murdered and her body is still in Gaza. We hope to bring them for a proper burial soon.

"This is the place to remember Daniella Gilboa, a city resident who is alive and has been in Hamas captivity for over a year - who will with G-d's help return to us quickly, along with all the other men and women held hostage."