Scene of one of the rocket strikes

Sirens sounded Tuesday morning in several areas in central Israel, after a barrage of at least ten rockets was launched from Lebanon.

Magen David Adom (MDA) is searching a number of areas.

MDA's Director General told Galei Zahal: "We received a number of initial reports regarding a person injured from shrapnel near the Horshim Interchange, and regarding rockets which fell in towns in the Sharon region."

Reports said a man of about 50 suffered a shrapnel injury to his head, and is in moderate condition.

A fire broke out in an open area on Route 444, after a rocket landed in the area. Firefighters are making their way to the scene.

Recent sirens in central Israel have largely been triggered by a single missile launched by the Houthi rebel group from Yemeni territory. Tuesday's sirens are unique in that they were activated by launches from Lebanon.

On Tuesday morning, the IDF confirmed: "Following the sirens that sounded in the Gush Dan, Sharon, and Samaria areas, a number of projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, some of which were intercepted."

"The details of the incident are under review."