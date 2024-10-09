IDF paratroopers identified the terrorists who fired at their comrade Captain Ben Zion Falach and killed him.

In one of the close-quarters battles of the Paratroopers Brigade in Lebanon, soldiers opened fire on a terrorist cell that was hiding in a building.

During the exchange of fire, a squad commander from the Paratroopers Brigade, Captain Ben Zion Falach, fell in combat. The soldiers identified the terrorists using a drone and directed an IAF aircraft to eliminate them. Another terrorist was eliminated in an encounter inside the building.

Falach was killed in the gunfight which ensued after the IDF discovered a terror cell hiding in a building.

Meanwhile, the IDF continues its operations in southern Lebanon, eliminating terrorists in close-quarters combat and destroying underground infrastructure in civilian homes used by Hezbollah for terror purposes.

The soldiers located hundreds of weapons, including an underground weapons storage facility approximately 7 meters under a home within the village where the troops are operating.

Within the weapons storage facility, the troops discovered sniper rifles and numerous weapons.