Senior US officials said that a temporary ceasefire deal with Hezbollah is expected in the next few hours, as reported on Thursday morning by Sky News.

According to the officials, diplomatic moves behind the scenes have brought the parties closer to an agreement.

"The ceasefire will be for 21 days, along the blue line (the border between Israel and Lebanon)," the officials said. "During this time, the parties will hold negotiations towards a possible solution to the conflict that has been going on since Hezbollah launched an attack on October 8, with the intention of reaching an overall agreement along the blue line that will allow residents to return to their homes in both Lebanon and Israel."

The officials clarified that this is an agreement only for the northern region, and is not related to the Gaza Strip, but according to them, this may facilitate progress on the Gaza issue.

"The ceasefire deal will buy some time and space to try to promote a settlement in the Gaza Strip, similar to the hostages deal we were talking about," said an American official.

Sky News also reported that in the event of signing an agreement, Hezbollah itself would not be a signatory to the agreement, but the US officials said that the Lebanese government would coordinate the signing with Hezbollah.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that there is "significant support" from Europe and Arab countries to bring about a ceasefire.

"We managed to gather significant support from both Europe and Arab countries ... it is important that the war does not expand," said Biden.