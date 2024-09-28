The Yemeni Houthi rebel group has claimed responsibility for a launch towards Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport, a civilian airport in Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the Houthis praised the strike, saying they are "triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people, and in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy in Gaza and Lebanon."

"The missile force in the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out an operation targeting what is Israeli called 'Ben Gurion,' Jaffa Airport, during the arrival of the criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The operation was carried out with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile."

The statement added, "The Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside all of the honorable and free people of the nation, continue to respond to the crimes of the Israeli enemy and will not hesitate to upraise the level of escalation in response to the requirements of the ongoing stage and to participate in defending Gaza and Lebanon."

"These operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza and Lebanon stops."