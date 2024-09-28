The Hamas terror group responded to the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, claiming that it will only increase the struggle against Israel.

In their statement, Hamas claimed that Nasrallah "fell martyr on his way to Allah."

"We express our honest condolences, comfort, and solidarity with the Lebanese nation, our brothers, and our brothers in Hezbollah and in the Islamic resistance in Lebanon," the Hamas statement read.

Hamas also said that Nasrallah's death is "barbaric Zionist aggression," and a "despicable crime and act of murder" which shows the "cruel" nature of Israel, and that Israel's policies threaten peace and security in the world.

The terror group also blamed the US government for Nasrallah's death, due to US support for the "occupation," diplomatically, politically, militarily, and from intelligence and defense standpoints as well. Hamas also blamed the US for not taking any action "to stop the Zionist terror which increases against the Palestinian and Lebanese nation."

According to Hamas, history proves that the "shahid" (martyr) leaders who were eliminated become a "curse which pursues the Zionist enemy," and creates braver, stronger, and more determined leaders, and paves the path of the struggle to defeat Israel and remove it from "the land of Palestine and the region."

This "crime" of eliminating Nasrallah will increase the determination and persistence of the struggle in Lebanon and "Palestine" until victory over Israel is achieved, Hamas added.