Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's flight departed to New York as usual as a decision to "conduct business as usual" as a sort of deception ahead of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's elimination. On Friday night, after the assassination, Netanyahu and his entourage were filmed at a Shabbat reception with the ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Danny Danon, and the Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis.

"The families of the hostages represent here the yearning and dream of all of us," said Netanyahu. "This is an important day in the history of the people of Israel. We are fighting for existence, there is no exaggeration here. Our enemies thought we were cobwebs, that's what one of them used to say. What cobwebs? There are steel tendons here, both of will and of power."

"The people of Israel live, and when they need to, they also kick. Today we kicked properly and not just today. And we will continue. We want to continue the eternity of Israel and we are committed to the eternity of Israel. I hope there will be a relatively quiet Shabbat."

His wife Sara added, "It should have been a different Shabbat," perhaps remembering that originally the two were planned to spend the weekend in New York, and Netanyahu answered her: "Things changed."

Half an hour before Netanyahu's speech at the UN, significant intelligence information arrived, and when the Prime Minister went up to speak, he knew what was going to happen. He held another security consultation, received details about the operation - and approved it.

At the Shabbat reception, Netanyahu thanked Ambassador Danon and Consul Akunis, who said they would stay in New York to deal with the UN, and sent a jab at UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: "Don't send a special thank you to the UN Secretary-General."