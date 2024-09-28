IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi on Saturday held a situational assessment in the Northern Command, following the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"I have just completed a situational assessment and approved plans in the Northern Command. Challenging days await us," Halevi began. "The IDF is at peak readiness, both in defense and offense, across all fronts, and is prepared for what comes next."

"Yesterday, shortly before Shabbat, we conducted a precise strike, eliminating Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. This took place in Hezbollah’s underground headquarters in the heart of Beirut, along with other senior officials in the terrorist organization."

Halevi stressed, "Nasrallah indiscriminately murdered Israeli civilians and aimed to end this war with the destruction of the State of Israel. We made sure that did not occur. We eliminated him, and we will continue to grow stronger."

He added, "Hezbollah has murdered innocent people worldwide, hiding his weapons under the homes of families, women and children and turning them into human shields."

"As we have shown, we will not allow such a threat to our citizens! We are determined to continue destroying the Hezbollah terrorist organization and to keep fighting. We have more missions ahead on all fronts—destroying terrorist organizations and their capabilities, returning our hostages—the mission is constantly before our eyes! As well as the safe return of the residents in the north and south to their homes.

"This week, the year comes to an end—a year where IDF commanders and soldiers fight bravely and work to put an end to the hardships of the past. The IDF stands with the bereaved families. We will continue to honor the path of the fallen.

"With the fighting spirit and resilience of the entire nation, the IDF will continue to safeguard our security!”