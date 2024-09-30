The Hamas terror group on Monday morning reported that Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amin, a senior Hamas operative who was also employed in a senior UNRWA position in Lebanon, was killed in a strike.

According to the report, he was eliminated Monday morning in a "Palestinian refugee camp" in southern Lebanon. The report claimed that he was killed alongside his wife, son, and daughter.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media outlets on Sunday night reported that an explosion was heard in Beirut. Reuters reported that the explosion occurred in the al-Qula neighborhood.

Reports said that the attack targeted a residential apartment in the capital. Lebanon's NBN media outlet reported four killed in the strike. Al Hadath reported that the strike, believed to have been carried out by Israel, targeted an apartment belonging to former MP Najah Wakim.

Later, the PFLP announced that three of its senior terrorists had been killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut. The terror group named the three as Muhammad Abdel Aal, Imad Ouda, and Abdul Rahman Abdel Aal.

The Sunni Jemaah Islamiyah organization has denied previous reports that their Secretary General, Mohamed Takkoush, was eliminated in a Beirut strike.