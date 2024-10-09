In Gaza and Lebanon, IAF strikes over 230 terror targets in a single day

Continuing its operational activity in southern Lebanon, the IDF over the past day destroyed over 100 Hezbollah terror targets.

The forces also dismantled launch pads that posed a threat to communities in northern Israel, eliminated terrorists during close-quarter encounters and in aerial strikes, located and confiscated numerous weapons including anti-tank missiles.

Simultaneously, IDF troops continue their operational activity throughout the Gaza Strip.

Troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarter encounters and in aerial strikes, located weapons, including grenades, AK-47 rifles, and more, and dismantled numerous terrorist infrastructure sites and rocket launchers, that were ready to fire toward Israeli territory.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 185 Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon and approximately 45 Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells, infrastructure sites, military structures, observation posts, launchers, and weapons storage facilities.