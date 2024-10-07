'Outside my home': Keren Peles sings with the children of October 7

Singer Keren Peles has published a single in honor of the first anniversary of the October 7 massacre.

The song, which Peles sings together with children who were released from Hamas captivity and children whose families were affected by the acts of terror on the day of the massacre, is titled, "Outside my home."

Singing with Peles are: Emily Hand, Eliya Golima, Elior Golima, Hila Rotem Shoshani, Yuval Sharabi, Yael Yahalomi, Linoy Miller, Mia Margolis, Maayan Cohen, Sa'ar Avital, Adi Sharabi, and Tavor Margolis.

In addition to the English version, the song was produced separately in Hebrew.

"Even after 365 days, this year did not pass," Peles said. "How can we frame a photo that is still smoking? How can we summarize a year which is smaller than the sum total of its days? How can we turn a page of a book, when 101 pages of it are still missing?"

"I was asked to write this song for the best singers in the world. Boys and girls who have gone through the worst of all and still continue to sing their childhood - for us as well. The notes which emerge from their throats are our tomorrow and our yesterday, the story of a complete life of a country in crisis, a reminder to continue to sow, even though and in the name of what was taken. 'In the field behind my home,' (the song's name in Hebrew - ed.) is their place, where all of the children of all ages can continue eternally to run free in the sun and not being chased by the shadows."

The video clip was filmed in the Shalev family's home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, where David Shalev and his son Tal were murdered.