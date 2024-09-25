Two UAVs were launched on Wednesday evening by the Shia militias in Iraq at the city of Eilat. One of the UAVs was intercepted outside of Israeli airspace and the other struck a building in the city.

Fires broke out in the city's port and near the Herod's Hotel as a result of falling shrapnel.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the fires. Two individuals were lightly injured by falling shrapnel and were treated by MDA teams.

The IDF Spokesperson stated: "Following the sirens that sounded in the area of the city of Eilat, two UAVs were identified approaching the area of Eilat from the East. An Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 5 class corvette missile ship intercepted one UAV and a fallen UAV was identified in the area of Eilat."

Late Tuesday night sirens warning of an infiltration of a hostile aircraft were sounded in the Arava region.

The Home Front Command announced a few minutes later that the incident had concluded.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that a UAV was identified approaching from the east and it fell in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claimed responsibility for firing the drone, saying that it was launched towards "a target near the Jordan Valley".