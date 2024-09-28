According to a report on the Lebanese MTV network, sources in the Ministry of Public Works and Transport announced that "the IDF breached the frequency of the control tower at Beirut Airport and warned the controllers."

As a result, Lebanon did not allow a plane from the Iranian airline Qasem Air, identified with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, to land.

On Friday night, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari referred to IDF activities at Beirut Airport, saying: "Air Force planes are patrolling the area of Beirut Airport."

"So far, the state of Lebanon has acted responsibly and has not allowed the transfer of weapons through the civilian airport. We will not allow hostile flights with weapons to land in Beirut. This is a civilian airport, and we must keep it as such."