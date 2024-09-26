IAF fighter planes, guided by intelligence and the IDF's Northern Command, have continued striking Hezbollah terror targets in a number of regions in Lebanon.

Overnight, the IAF, directed by IDF intelligence, struck approximately 75 terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Beqaa and in southern Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities, ready-to-fire launchers, terrorists, and terrorist infrastructure.

On Thursday morning, IAF fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence, continued to strike Hezbollah terror targets in several areas in southern Lebanon. Among the targets struck were Hezbollah military sites, terrorists, and weapons storage facilities.

In the area of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon, the IAF struck a number of terrorists who were identified in the area.

"The IDF is continuing to operate to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure," a military statement stressed.