Sirens sounded Monday morning in central Israel after a barrage of missiles was launched from Gaza.

Among the cities where sirens sounded were Holon, Rishon Lezion, Gedera's industrial zone, Kfar Chabad, Tel Aviv, and Bat Yam.

According to reports, five launches were identified crossing from Gaza into central Israel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams are searching the areas where missile strikes were reported. Two people were lightly injured by shrapnel in Kfar Chabad.

A rocket strike was also reported in Holon. Police sappers are at the scene, searching the area to remove danger to the public.

Hamas' military wing took responsibility for the barrage, saying, "We fired at the heart of Israel, at Tel Aviv. We launched a barrage of M-90 rockets, as part of the ongoing war of attrition and in response to the Zionist acts of massacre on civilians and the deliberate eviction of our people."

An initial IDF report read: "Initial report - Sirens sounded in central Israel due to projectiles fired from the Gaza Strip."

Later, the IDF said: "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, five projectiles were fired from the area of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. A number of projectiles fell in the area. The details are under review."

"As we mark one year since the October 7th Massacre, the Hamas terrorist organization continues its relentless attempts to carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.

"The IDF is ready to defend the State of Israel from any threat, from any front."

Late last month, the IDF determined that the Hamas terror group "has been militarily defeated."