US Ambassador to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea, on Tuesday delivered a sharp rebuke to Houthi terrorists operating from Yemen, condemning their ongoing attacks against Israel and their disruptive actions threatening international maritime trade, JNS reported.

Ambassador Shea affirmed that the United States has taken decisive action to counter Houthi aggression, stating, “At President Trump’s direction, the United States took punishing action to defend freedom of navigation against the Houthis.”

She noted a shift in Houthi behavior following these measures, adding, “Under pressure, the Houthis have backed down from attacking American ships, but they will face further punishing strikes if they attack US vessels again.”

The Ambassador unequivocally condemned the Houthi terror group's continued targeting of the Jewish state. “We condemn their continued attacks on Israel and support Israel’s right to respond,” Shea declared, emphasizing the necessity of self-defense.

Shea stressed the gravity of the situation, characterizing the issue as “of critical importance for international peace and security.” She further elaborated on the source of these threats, stating that many of “these threats come from terrorist groups.”

US President Donald Trump announced two weeks ago that the Houthis had agreed to stop attacking American vessels and the US had agreed, in turn, to stop its attacks on the Houthis.

The Iranian-backed rebels later stressed that while they had agreed to stop attacks on US targets, they would continue attacks on Israel.

Since that time, the Houthis have continued to fire missiles towards Israel. Last week, the IAF struck Sanaa International Airport in the Yemeni capital, completely destroying the airport that had been used by the Houthis to smuggle weapons into Yemen.

This past Friday, 15 fighter jets took part in airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, dropping over 30 munitions on targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime.

The strikes marked the eighth time that the IDF has struck Houthi targets in Yemen since the start of the war.

Friday’s strikes came after the Houthis launched yet another long-range missile toward Israel the previous night.