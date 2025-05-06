The head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, declared that the rebel group would continue its attacks on Israel even after reaching a ceasefire agreement with the US to end its attacks on international shipping.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah news station reported that al-Mashat warned Israelis to “remain in shelters because their government will not be able to protect them."

US President Donald Trump said today (Tuesday) that the Houthi rebel group has communicated that it will stop attacking commercial shipping following the attacks by the US and Israel in recent days and that the US would cease its attacks on Houthi targets as well.

The Houthis have announced they don't want to fight anymore. They just don't want to fight, and we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings. They have capitulated. But more importantly, we will take their word. They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore," Trump stated during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House.

Israel has struck Houthi targets in Yemen over the last two days in retaliation for a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.

This afternoon, the IAF struck Sana'a International Airport in the Yemeni capital, completely destroying the airport that had been used by the Houthis to smuggle weapons into Yemen.

The strike on the Sana'a airport follows the airstrikes on the Hodeidah Port yesterday. Both airstrikes were carried out in retaliation for the Houthi ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.