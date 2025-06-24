general.newsSevenDefense/SecurityWatch: Home Front Command and ZAKA search Be'er Sheva impact siteWatch: Home Front Command and ZAKA search Be'er Sheva impact siteSoldiers from the IDF Home Front Command and members of the ZAKA organization continue to search the devastation where a missile struck an apartment building.Yoni Kempinski Jun 24, 2025, 11:31 AM (GMT+3)Home Front CommandZAKABe'er Shevamissile attackOperation Rising Lionכוחות פיקוד העורף בזירהדובר צה"ל Found a mistake? Contact usgeneral.subscribeNewsletterTo read the article in Hebrew