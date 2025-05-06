The IAF has begun striking the Sana'a International Airport in Yemen's capital on Tuesday afternoon, an Israeli security official confirmed. This is the second wave of IAF strikes against the Houthis in Yemen in retaliation for the missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued an urgent warning about an hour prior to the strike, ordering the evacuation of the Sana'a International Airport.

"We call upon you to evacuate the airport area - Sana'a International Airport - immediately and warn everyone in your vicinity of the need to evacuate this area immediately. Failure to evacuate and move away from the place exposes you to danger," the Spokesman wrote in Arabic.

Al Arabiya reported shortly after the warning that the Israeli airstrike was expected within an hour. Al Hadath reported that all employees had been evacuated from the airport at 3:15 pm.

The evacuation order for Sana'a Airport IDF Spokesperson

Ahead of the expected strike, Prime Minister Netanyahu has concluded his testimony in court in the trial against him and is making his way toward the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

The warning comes less than a day after a large wave of Israeli strikes on targets in Yemen in retaliation for the missile strike on Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday.

IAF fighter jets struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime, along Yemen's coastline. According to the IDF, infrastructure sites struck in the Hodeidah Port serve as a central supply source for the Houthi terrorist regime.

In addition, the IDF struck the "Bajil" Concrete Plant, east of the city of al-Hodeidah, which functions as a significant economic resource for the Houthis. Moreover, it is used for the construction of underground tunnels and terrorist infrastructure for the terrorist regime.