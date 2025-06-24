Shortly before the ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect this morning, An Iranian missile struck Be'er Sheva, killing 4 more people and bringing the total death toll to 28 Israelis. After 12 days of Iranian missile attacks, hundreds of families are now homeless with nothing but the clothes on their backs and what they could carry to shelters.

>> For immediate emergency housing for displaced families - click here now

This morning's barrage included 20 ballistic missiles targeting Israeli cities, with one making a direct hit on a residential building in Be'er Sheva. Four people were killed in the shelter that was struck - two women, a man around 40 years old, and a young man around 20. The missile penetrated the building's outer shell and destroyed two safe rooms completely.

"We heard the first warning, waited for the second warning, and then they told us to enter the protected space", says Yoram Suki, whose building was damaged by the attack. "We had a minute and a half. We went in, closed the door - me, my wife, and daughter. After a minute and a half, there were booms in the sky. Half a minute later, there was the big boom, everything crashed down around us, and we didn't feel anything. The safe room saved us."

>> To provide emergency shelter for families who lost everything - donate now

The destruction from Iran's missile attacks is unprecedented. Entire buildings have been destroyed, with families trapped for hours before rescue teams could reach them. "We were horrified. The entire apartment was smashed. The walls flew off, the glass and televisions were smashed, wall cabinets and kitchen cabinets gone. Nothing remained. Everything was destroyed," Suki describes upon seeing his home.

"We managed to enter the safe room, and then there was a really strong boom", reports Olga Yelin, another resident. "We understood something more serious was happening. We stayed in the shelter for a while longer. All the electricity was cut off, leaving us in unpleasant darkness."

Rescue operations involved evacuating families down multiple flights of stairs in complete darkness. "Within a few minutes, Home Front Command personnel arrived and evacuated us quickly, hugged us, and took us. They told us 'Guys, come on out.' They watched over us, took us by the hand, and took my 14-and-a-half-year-old daughter, who was scared. Someone took her down all seven floors to the bottom", Suki recalls.

>> These families need emergency shelter tonight - spots are filling up fast

Emergency housing costs $180 per family per night in hotels. Most families have exhausted their savings after just one week of displacement since the conflict began.

"We thought it was good that the children and grandchildren weren't with us", says Olga after seeing the direct hit on the neighboring building. "We understood we were okay. It's scary, but we know where we are, and as long as you understand you're okay, you continue."

Three survivors were found in an apartment on the fourth floor, inside a safe room, more than an hour after the impact. Despite the announced ceasefire, a subsequent exchange of hostilities between Israel and Iran proves that families remain in immediate danger and desperate need of emergency assistance.

Despite their strength, these families have lost everything - homes, possessions, and a sense of security. "God watched over us from heaven, we need to continue being strong", said one of the residents of the damaged buildings.

Even without further breaches of the ceasefire, the damage is already done. The nonprofit organization Shomrei Yisrael has launched an emergency campaign to provide comfortable shelter for these families who have already endured so much stress and fear. These displaced families now find themselves in dire need of the most basic essentials - food, shelter, clothing, and medical care.

>> For immediate relief to families who lost everything - click here now

Every donation provides immediate relief for families who lost everything in one night. Emergency housing spots are limited, and we cannot guarantee this relief program will continue without immediate donations to support displaced families. These emergency shelters are needed tonight for families with nowhere to go - the ceasefire doesn't erase their homelessness.