New details have been cleared for publication today (Tuesday) about the Israeli Navy’s attack on the port of Hodeidah in Yemen. The strike, which occurred at 07:00 this morning, saw Israeli missile boats target key infrastructure within the port.

The operation involved long-range, precision-guided missiles launched from Sa'ar-6 corvettes, marking an unprecedented level of inter-service coordination. The attack was carried out in cooperation between the Navy, the Intelligence Directorate, the Operations Directorate, and the Air Force. Two highly accurate missiles hit the port’s pier infrastructure, while the ships maintained a safe distance offshore.

The attack was described as an operation characterized by exceptional depth and precision. The strike is part of an ongoing campaign aimed at dismantling the infrastructure used by the Iran-backed Houthi militia. According to senior military officials, the Hodeidah port serves as a crucial "bottleneck," through which advanced weaponry, including missiles aimed at Israeli targets, is funneled to the Houthis.

A military source commented, "The message is clear: this is a combat zone, and any entity facilitating the transfer of weapons here will face the consequences. We’ve targeted the dock infrastructure directly, and we’ll continue to press forward with this effort as needed."

Reports indicate that the attack was meticulously planned, with provisions for complex contingencies. It was executed using the IDF's advanced capabilities designed for long-range strikes. IDF officials noted, "This operation represents a shift in scale compared to previous actions, and we’re fully prepared to continue it as necessary."