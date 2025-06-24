The website of Yeshivat Har Etzion was hacked in recent days, apparently by Iranian hackers, as part of a broader cyberattack.

The attackers inserted a message in English on the homepage: "You start the war, but we will end it!" The message also appeared across various sections of the site, including course images, classes, and the search bar—indicating a deep breach of the content management system.

Despite the incident, the yeshiva responded with light humor and composure. In a statement, they wrote: "We’re pleased to see the Torah of the yeshiva continues to break (and be broken into) new boundaries. Welcome to our new followers from Iran who left their mark. You’re invited to join as well."

The website was fully restored and returned to normal operation within a few hours of the breach.

האתר נפרץ על ידי האיראנים צילום: ישיבת הר עציון

📸 Photo: Yeshivat Har Etzion